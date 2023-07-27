Success in major tournaments naturally attracts the attention of the masses and results in prominent broadcasters taking an interest in the sport as well. In the last year, top broadcasters and streaming partners have picked an active fascination in taking Indian football to the people on a greater scale. Star broadcasted the ISL in addition to the Intercontinental Cup and the tri-nations tournament. Viacom18 did the same for Durand Cup 2022 whereas Sony will take over that task for the 2023 edition of the tournament. The Super Cup 2023 and I-League 2022/23 were broadcast by Sony and Eurosport respectively.Similarly, Hotstar, SonyLiv, JioCinema, and FanCode were amongst the digital streaming partners of the aforementioned competitions.

Success in sports is defined by volumes. Victories, fans, and trophies amongst other metrics need to be in high in numbers for any sporting property to stand the test of time. Most of these factors are interlinked with each other. Fans tend to flock towards teams that bag a lot of wins and in return secure important trophies. However, in the modern world, the definition of a fan is ever-changing. Supporters transcend the stadium boundaries now. An individual sitting hundreds of miles apart in a faraway destination could be rooting for a team or a league as vehemently as the one that catches games live. This is where the game of media rights comes alive.

The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which owns the Indian Super League (ISL), has floated an invitation to tender for the media rights of the league for an initial period of two years that includes television and digital rights. It has outsourced the initial process to United States-based agency Octagon, which has recognised potential partners and extended them an invitation to submit their offer. Notably, this offers a fair opportunity to all broadcasters to bid for ISL’s media rights and become partners of growing Indian football.

As the league enters the 10th year of its conception, the FSDL aims to unlock the underlying value of India’s topmost football competition, which has been rising in popularity amongst the masses recently. The ISL’s acceptance amongst the masses finds resonance in numbers, which has made it the most-watched football league in India. A 2019 report by IANS suggests the ISL enjoys far greater audience in India than the English Premier League. Further, an analysis by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) the ISL reached a record audience of more than 130 million viewers in the 2021 season.

ISL is also only the second sporting league in the country to complete a decade, only after the Indian Premier League (ISL). By sheer volumes, it is the longest league in the nation, running successively for 6 months, with the upcoming season hosting 139 matches. However, the factor drawing fans towards the ISL in a greater capacity gradually, year-by-year is the fact that it is continuing to churn out top footballing talents regularly.

Star midfielders like Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, and forward Sivasakhti Narayanan have become household names thanks to the ISL. They are also excelling at the international level helping India scale greater heights in the global arena. This constant creation and enlarging of a talented pool of players fit and ready to represent India in the toughest of competitions is one of the many fruits borne by the ISL.

These players rise through the ranks in their respective clubs, becoming fan favourites by virtue of their impressive performances. All of these relatively smaller aspects come together to create a massive impact in terms of building a community of fans that owe allegiances to a specific team. The ISL has been at the forefront of driving this revolution and the results of the same add as a major positive influence for the Blue Tigers as well.

Football has been on an upward graph in the country lately with the Indian men’s national team delivering impressive outcomes in several multi-nation tournaments. They won the tri-nation tournament held in Imphal in March. The team followed it up by lifting the Intercontinental Cup in Odisha in June and then the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship in Bengaluru earlier this month. The Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has also granted the men’s and women’s team permission to take part in the Asian Games 2023 that will be held in Hangzhou. That will be followed by the highly-anticipated AFC Asian Cup in January-February 2024 in China.

Similarly, Hotstar, SonyLiv, JioCinema, and FanCode were amongst the digital streaming partners of the aforementioned competitions. Accordingly, the growth of the sport in itself coupled with the increasing stature of the ISL showcases that the league is well-placed to become the sporting property to take the hunch on for the foreseeable future.

The global popularity of football needs no introduction but the same has seeped into India now courtesy of the quality of football and the smooth conduct of the ISL. The simmering interest in the sport in India is at an arguable all-time high right now. Hence, it becomes the optimal and opportune moment for the ISL to let the topmost broadcasters present in the country make a fair estimate of the valuation of the league’s media rights in the open market.

The FSDL has played a critical role in spearheading the growth and popularity of Indian football in the last decade. They are now looking for a robust entity to partner with them to take the sport to greater heights. Having started with eight teams, the league will go on to have 12 teams in the competition this year. European bigwigs like the Premier League and Bundesliga are strategically involved with multiple clubs adding the international know-how and impetus required to steer the league to unforeseen limits in the forthcoming phase of the ISL.

To conclude, the ISL has proven that it is a strong, strategic, and viable investment in the Indian sporting market after cricket. The league is looking to expand its reach to millions across the country by bagging lucrative contracts with broadcasting networks and digital platforms. Its global appeal and commitment to grassroots development and proven success make it an attractive proposition for investors. It is setting about a new in Indian sports with a steady and holistic impact on the footballing landscape of the country. Having kicked off with humble beginnings, the league is narrowing the gap with cricket and thus embarking on an exciting journey to create a long-term impact in Indian sports.