Ishan Kishan to replace injured KL Rahul in the Indian squad for the ICC World Test Championship final

Ishan Kishan is currently busy playing IPL for Mumbai Indians and has scored 293 runs hitting two fifties along the way. The wicketkeeper batsman has represented Indian in 14 T20Is and 27 ODIs but is yet to make his Test debut.

Wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan has been named as the replacement for KL Rahul in the Indian squad for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Indian cricket board, the BCCI, on Monday, via its official handle, released a press statement that announced Kishan as Rahul's replacement in the suqad. The press statement also mentioned that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav are the standby players for the squad.

Rahul picked up an injury during Lucknow Super Giant's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. Following the injury, Rahul was ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC World Test Championship final.