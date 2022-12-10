Ishan Kishan scripted history on Saturday as he hit the fastest double hundred in the history of ODI cricket. Kishan while playing an ODI match for India against Bangladesh in Chattogram blasted 210 off 131 balls. The left-handed batsman hit 24 fours and 10 maximums in a stunning display of batsmanship. With Kishan making history, here is a look at the list of elite batsmen who have notched double-hundreds in the men's ODI cricket

Youngster Ishan Kishan scripted history on Saturday as he hit the fastest double hundred in the history of ODI cricket. Kishan while playing an ODI match for India against Bangladesh in Chattogram blasted 210 off 131 balls. The left-handed batsman hit 24 fours and 10 maximums in a stunning display of batsmanship. With Kishan making history, here is a look at the list of elite batsmen who have notched double-hundreds in the men's ODI cricket. (Image: AP)

1. Sachin Tendulkar |

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman to reach the milestone of 200 in men's ODI cricket. The batting great achieved the feat when India were playing an ODI match against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010. Sachin reached exactly 200 in 147 balls and hit 25 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: Reuters)

2. Virender Sehwag | Virender Sehwag was the second batsman to hit a double-hundred in ODI cricket. The swashbuckling opener achieved the feat in a match against the West Indies in Indore in 2011. Sehwag smashed his way to 219 in 149 balls and hit 25 fours and seven sixes en route to the double-hundred mark. (Image: Reuters)

3. Rohit Sharma | Indian batsmen continued to hit double-hundreds as current Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the third batter in the history of ODI cricket to achieve this feat. Rohit hit a double-hundred in an India vs Australia match in Bengaluru in 2013. Rohit punished Australian bowlers for 12 fours and 16 sixes as he finished with 209 in 158 balls. Rohit did not stop there as he has further notched two more double-hundreds in ODIs. His next two double-hundreds came against Sri Lanka as he hit 208* in Mohali and 264 in Kolkata. Rohit remains the only batsman to notch multiple double-hundreds in ODIs and his score of 264 is the highest individual score in 50-over cricket. (Image: BCCI)

4. Martin Guptil | New Zealand opener Martin Guptil became the first non-Indian batsman to hit a double-hundred as he thrashed West Indies' bowling attack in an ODI World Cup match played in Wellington in 2015. In a ruthless display of batting, Guptil hit 24 fours and 11 sixes to reach 237 not-out in 163 deliveries. In the process, Guptill also became the first batsman to reach a double-hundred in ODI World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

5. Chris Gayle | Just three days after Guptill's double-hundred came Chris Gayle's double-century. The daredevil opener ripped apart Zimbabwe's bowling attack in Canberra to score 215 in 147 balls. Gayle hit 10 fours and 16 sixes in his innings. Gayle followed Guptil to become the second batsman to notch a double-hundred in the men's ODI World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

6. Fakhar Zaman | Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman added his name to the growing list of ODI batsmen with double-hundred when he cracked a scintillating innings of 210 not-out in 156 deliveries against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2018. The left-handed batsman hit 24 fours and only 5 sixes during his stay in the middle. (Image: Reuters)