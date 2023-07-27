Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

After struggling against India in the Tests, the team's problems continued in the 50-over format as well as the team were bowled out for only 114 in just 23 overs. Only captain Shai Hope showed some resistance as he scored a gritty 43 in 45 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets and Ishan Kishan's half-century helped India to a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. With senior pacer Mohammed Siraj released from the ODI squad just ahead of the start of the series due to a sore foot, India handed debut to medium pacer Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies batters struggled against spin as the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav claimed 7 of the 10 wickets to fall. While Jadeja claimed 3 scalps, Kuldeep had a four-fer to his name.

West Indies' poor batting display against India yet again highlighted why the team fared so poorly during the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers and failed to book a spot for the main event , the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year.

With a small target to chase, Rohit decided to change the batting order as he sent Ishan Kishan to open the Indian innings with Shubman Gill.

On a slow and turning track, a rather innocuous looking chase became a tad uncomfortable as India lost five wickets en route to the target. As India kept losing wickets, other batters were promoted up in the batting order. Only after the fall of the fifth wicket did Rohit walked out to bat.

But Kishan's fifty ensured that despite losing wickets, India sealed the match in its favour.

Kuldeep was adjudged the Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul. The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Saturday.