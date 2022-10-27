    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports Newsirfan pathan birthday indian cricket all rounder from gujarat 15024661.htm

    Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: An all-rounder on and off the field

    Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: An all-rounder on and off the field

    Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: An all-rounder on and off the field
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Irfan, who turns 38 today, has played in multiple IPL squads including Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions.

    Cricketer Irfan Pathan turns 38 on October 27. Born in Baroda in 1984, Irfan is one of the best swing bowlers from India. Good with both arms, Irfan was no slouch in the field and with the bat either. Turns out he's an all-rounder off the cricket field as well, drawing praise for his acting skills post-retirement in 2022.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Here are some interesting facts about the all-rounder on his birthday.

    Irfan Pathan is one of the most prolific wicket-takers for India having taken 100 wickets in the Test format and another 173 wickets in the ODI format of the sport.

    Irfan was mentored by former Indian captain Datta Gaekwad.

    Irfan got his first full cricket set only when he played for the Baroda U-15 team.

    He holds the double record of the fastest 1,000 runs and the fastest to 100 wickets in ODI cricket. He is the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in the ODI format of the game.

    His international career has been marred by injuries like the 2011 knee injury.

    He retired from international cricket in 2012 and from all forms of cricket in 2020. He began his acting career with 2022’s Cobra, which saw reviewers praise his performance.

    Also read: Irfan Pathan stuns fans with acting debut in Tamil thriller 'Cobra' co-starring Chiyan Vikram

    Irfan Pathan is only one of three bowlers to score a hat-trick in Test cricket. His opening over in the 2006 Karachi Test saw Pakistan being 0/3 by the end of the over.

    His elder brother Yusuf Pathan is also a cricketer. The two played together in many matches including in the ICC World T20 2007 Finals, where India lifted the trophy.

    Irfan has played in multiple IPL squads including Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions.

    Irfan married Hyderabad-based model Safa Baig in 2016 in Mecca. They have two sons.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CricketIndian Cricket TeamIrfan Pathan

    Next Article

    SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best International Film award at Saturn Awards in LA

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng