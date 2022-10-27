Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: An all-rounder on and off the field

By CNBCTV18.com

Cricketer Irfan Pathan turns 38 on October 27. Born in Baroda in 1984, Irfan is one of the best swing bowlers from India. Good with both arms, Irfan was no slouch in the field and with the bat either. Turns out he's an all-rounder off the cricket field as well, drawing praise for his acting skills post-retirement in 2022.

Here are some interesting facts about the all-rounder on his birthday.

Irfan Pathan is one of the most prolific wicket-takers for India having taken 100 wickets in the Test format and another 173 wickets in the ODI format of the sport.

Irfan was mentored by former Indian captain Datta Gaekwad.

Irfan got his first full cricket set only when he played for the Baroda U-15 team.

He holds the double record of the fastest 1,000 runs and the fastest to 100 wickets in ODI cricket. He is the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in the ODI format of the game.

His international career has been marred by injuries like the 2011 knee injury.

He retired from international cricket in 2012 and from all forms of cricket in 2020. He began his acting career with 2022’s Cobra, which saw reviewers praise his performance.

Irfan Pathan is only one of three bowlers to score a hat-trick in Test cricket. His opening over in the 2006 Karachi Test saw Pakistan being 0/3 by the end of the over.

His elder brother Yusuf Pathan is also a cricketer. The two played together in many matches including in the ICC World T20 2007 Finals, where India lifted the trophy.

Irfan has played in multiple IPL squads including Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions.

Irfan married Hyderabad-based model Safa Baig in 2016 in Mecca. They have two sons.