Ireland vs India T20I series: 5 Indian players to watch out for

India's tour of the UK has begun with players of the Test squad kickstarting their warm-up game against Leicestershire at Grace Road Leicester. These players will be looking to get some vital practise before they take on England in the Test match series.

While the Test team is in England, a team of white-ball cricketers is in Ireland and will be facing the Irishmen in a short two-match T20I series beginning from June 26. The T2OI team will be led by Hardik Pandya with fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar acting as his deputy. The Indian squad in Ireland sees the return of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson while it is the first call-up for batsman Rahul Tripathi.

After finishing the five-match T20I series against South Africa at 2-2 — with the final game being washed out due to rain — team India will be looking to make a strong statement against Ireland as these white-ball players look to prepare for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year.

Here are five players from India's T20I squad to watch out for against Ireland:

1. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the skipper of the team that is set to face Ireland. This is the first-time Pandya will be leading an Indian team at the international level. Pandya impressed with his all-round show and demonstrated his leadership abilities during the 2022 season of the IPL where he guided his team, Gujarat Titans to the title win. In the IPL Pandya was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 487 runs and also picked eight wickets. Against the recently concluded series against South Africa, Pandya came up with the scores of 31, 9, 31 and 46. With the rein of the team now in Pandya's hand, it would be interesting to see what roles does he play with the ball and the bat. The Indian selectors will also be keenly observing Pandya's captaincy, in case they need someone in place of Rohit Sharma.

2. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (Image: Reuters) Suryakumar Yadav (Image: Reuters)

Suryakumar Yadav is considered as one of India's best batsmen in T20 cricket. But Yadav is making a comeback to the Indian squad following a muscle injury. The injury forced him to miss the latter part of the IPL season and the series against South Africa. Yadav had a patchy IPL as he had missed the start of the IPL too due to a hairline fracture in his thumb. But the middle-order did show flashes of brilliance in whatever little IPL action he could manage this year. Against Ireland, Yadav will be looking to prove his fitness and give the selector the confidence that he should be part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

3. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson (Image: Reuters) Sanju Samson (Image: Reuters)

Sanju Samson too is returning to the Indian squad after being snubbed for the series against South Africa. Samson had a fairly good season with his IPL team Rajasthan Royals as he guided the side all the way to the finals while scoring 458 runs. With Rishabh Pant's repeated failures in T20Is with the willow, a spot for a wicketkeeper-batsman could be opening in the Indian squad. Samson will be doing his best to prove his credentials and pip Pant as a wicketkeeper-batsman in India's T20I team. The two matches against Ireland are crucial for Samson.

4. Rahul Tripathi

As mentioned above, it is the first national call-up for Rahul Tripathi. The 31-year-old batsman has earned his spot after a consistent show in the past two seasons on the IPL. This year in the IPL, Tripathi amassed 413 runs and was the second-highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2021, Tripathi had accumulated 397 runs for his former side Kolkata Knight Riders. Tripathi has shown that he can act as a finisher. In a scenario, if Suraykumar Yadav fails to get back his top form, Tripathi could be relied upon to step up to fill the void.

5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Image: Reuters) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Image: Reuters)

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be high on confidence following his Player of the Series performance against South Africa. Bhuvneshwar picked six wickets against the Proteas and was instrumental in denying South African batsmen a flying start in Power Play. In Ireland, Bhuvneshwar will have the added responsibility of being Pandya's captaincy. The fast bowler will again be expected to lead the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who will be in England for the Test match.