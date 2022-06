IRE vs IND 2nd T20I LIVE score: India look to win series but weather could again play spoilsport

India are 1-0 up in the series after beating Ireland in the first match which was affected by rain. The rain had reduced the first match to a 12-over per side affair. Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. India started the game well after they reduced Ireland to 22/3. But middle-order batter Harry Tector played a brave knock of 64 in 33 balls as he guides his team to a total of 108/4 in 12 overs.

India's regular opener Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to open the innings along with Ishan Kishan in the chase as he had picked up an injury while fielding. As a result, Deepak Hooda was promoted up in the batting order. Hooda made the most of the chance as he hit an unbeaten 47. And with the help of other batters, India reached the target in in just 9.2 overs.