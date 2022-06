IRE vs IND 1st T20I LIVE score: Start delayed due to rain after India opt to bowl first; Umran Malik makes international debut

Hardik Pandya, India captain: We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat, but looking at the weather we felt bowling would be better. Nice to be in Ireland. Have fans here and feels like playing at home. Absolute honour to lead India. Any cricket who starts playing dreams of leading the country and I am very lucky to be leading my country. My role is simple. Just back them and ask them to play with freedom. Umran makes his debut.

Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland captain: Probably would have bowled because of the weather around. Guys are excited for this series. Really important to play against one of the best teams in the world.Conor Olphert is going to make his debut today.