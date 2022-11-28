Politics will temporarily be on hold as hostilities will commence on the pitch of the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar, where Iran and the USA will come together to produce a high-octane Group B clash to secure a Last 16 spot on Tuesday, November 29. As things stand, England are sitting at the top of the group with four points, one clear of Iran in second. The USA are hot on the heels of the Iranians in third with two points, while Wales are sitting at the bottom of the table with a solitary point.

Playing in their sixth World Cup, Team Melli will be looking to make history and advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in history. The Yanks failed to qualify for the previous edition of the World Cup but have made it to the Round of 16 in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

In their opening encounter against the Three Lions, Iran found themselves at the wrong end of a 6-2 scoreline. Team Melli recovered from that result with a 2-0 victory over Wales in their next encounter, putting them back in contention for Round of 16 qualifications. The Iranians left it late in the game against Wales, scoring in the 8th and 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to secure vital three points.

Iran will be without the services of Feyenoord attacker Alireza Jahanbakhsh when they face the USA. The 29-year-old picked up his second booking of the tournament after coming on as a substitute against Wales and will serve his one-game suspension against the Yanks. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand suffered a concussion in the opening match against England and was not a part of the squad that defeated Wales. The shot-stopper could be available to stand between the sticks against the Yanks.

The USA are winless in the tournament so far after drawing both games against the United Kingdom sides. A late Gareth Bale penalty snatched two points away from the Yanks in the first game, while an impressive and attack-minded performance could not break the deadlock against the Three Lions and reaped just a single point after a goalless draw.

Another concerning aspect for the Yanks is their recent form, as they have won just three out of their last ten games. The USA are winless in the last five matches, drawing four and losing one. Another draw in the next game would end the Yanks’ World Cup voyage in the group stage itself.

Coach Gregg Berhalter has nothing to worry about on the injury front, as he has the full squad available and is likely to field the same side that took on England. Berhalter will be hoping to secure the USA’s first-ever victory against Team Melli. This will be the second World Cup encounter between the two sides. In the 1998 World Cup, Iran beat the USA 2-1. After that, the sides played a friendly in the year 2000, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Team News: For Iran, Alireza Jahanbakhsh will serve his one-game suspension against the USA, while Alireza Beiranvand could return to the bench or starting eleven after suffering a concussion in the first match. The USA will not have any concerns revolving around injuries.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Iran

: W - L - W - D - W

USA: D - D - D - L - D

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 2

Iran Wins: 1

USA Wins: 0

Draw: 1

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Iran: 4.00

USA: 1.95

Draw: 3.50

Predicted Line-Ups:

Iran Possible Starting 11 (4-4-2): H. Hosseini; Rezaeian, M. Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi; Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Safi; Azmoun, Taremi.

USA Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Wright, Pulisic.