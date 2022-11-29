FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran-US match goes beyond the stadium and into geopolitics

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Iran and the United States has drawn political undertones, keeping in view the year-long geopolitical conflict between the two nations.

The Iran-US year-long conflict has pushed the FIFA World Cup 2022 faceoff beyond the stadium and into geopolitics. The political overtones and relations between the two nations are even more fraught this time as the US and Iran come face to face once again on Tuesday in Qatar.

Ahead of the match, Iranian state media had called for the US World Cup soccer team to be thrown out of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, CNBC reported. This happened after the US briefly erased the emblem of the Islamic Republic from Iran's flag in social media posts in support of protests taking place in the country.

With this, the match is already said to have drawn political undertones.

In soccer history, the last World Cup clash between the US and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches. But this time, tensions are likely only to worsen in the coming months, irrespective of the outcome, The Associate Press reported.

The match comes amid Iran's nationwide protests, its expanding nuclear program and regional and international attacks linked back to Tehran have pushed the Iran-US World Cup.

Iran-US relations

When recalling the conflict, Iranians usually point to the 1953 CIA-backed coup that cemented Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi's power. Meanwhile, Americans remember the 1979 US Embassy takeover and 444-day hostage crisis during the Iranian Revolution.

In soccer, the timeline of Iran-US ties are much simpler as this will be only the second time Iran and the US have played each other in the World Cup. The last time was at the 1998 tournament in France — a totally different time in the Islamic Republic. Iran won 2-1 in Lyon, a low point for the US men's team as Iranians celebrated in Tehran.

At the time, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the Iranian team, saying "the strong and arrogant opponent felt the bitter taste of defeat." But off the pitch, Iran's then-president, Mohammad Khatami, sought to improve ties to the West and the wider world.

Inside Iran, Khatami pushed so-called "reformist" policies, seeking to liberalise aspects of its theocracy while maintaining its structure with a supreme leader at the top.

US President Bill Clinton and his administration hoped Khatami's election could be part of a thaw. The two teams posed for a joint photograph, and the Iranian players handed white flowers to their American players, news agency AP reported.

The US gave the Iranians US Soccer Federation pennants. They also exchanged jerseys, although the Iranians didn't put them on. They later played a friendly match in Pasadena, California. However, fast-forward 24 years later, the relations are perhaps more tense now than they've ever been.

Iran-US politics

Iran is currently governed by hard-liners after the election of President Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Khamenei. The nuclear deal between Iran and the US remains a bone of contension between the two nations.

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), claiming that "it failed to curtail Iran’s missile program and regional influence". He also re-imposed all US sanctions on Iran lifted by the accord.

Following this, Tehran strated enriching uranium to 60 percent purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels. Non-proliferation experts warned the Islamic Republic already has enough uranium to build at least one nuclear bomb.

A shadow war of drone strikes, targeted killings and sabotage has been shaking the wider Middle East for years amid the deal's collapse. Meanwhile, Russia pounds civilian areas and power infrastructure in Ukraine with Iranian-made drones.

For two months, Iran has been convulsed by the mass protests that followed the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been earlier detained by the country's morality police. The protests have seen at least 451 people killed since they started, as well as over 18,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, an advocacy group following the demonstrations.

Now, ahead of Tuesday's match at Al Thumama Stadium, Iran has released a propaganda video with young children singing, including girls in white hijabs, in front of a small field. Waving flags and set against a blasting synthesizer beat, the children sing: “We are waiting for a goal, our heart second by second is beating for our Iran."

“It’s one of those pivotal moments when geopolitics and sports collides,” Morgan Ortagus, the US State Department spokesperson, told The Associated Press. “You’re seeing the Iran team do what they can to stand up for the protesters and the people peacefully demonstrating."

(With inputs from AP)