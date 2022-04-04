SRH vs LSG Match Preview: Hyderabad target improved performance against confident Lucknow

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were completely outplayed in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and the Kane Williamson-led team will be looking for a much improved performance when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Monday, April 4.

Lucknow lost their opener against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) but they responded in spectacular fashion. Captain KL Rahul led from the front as they chased down 210/7 to condemn defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their worst-ever start in the IPL.

SRH became the first team this season to lose when batting second after Rajasthan Royals (RR) smashed their way to 210/6 in their tournament opener. The Hyderabad top-order suffered a stunning collapse as RR reduced them 37/5 inside the first 11 overs.

Aiden Markram (57 off 41 balls) and Washington Sundar (40 off 14 balls) spared their team some blushes with a late surge to reduce the margin of defeat to 61 runs. Speedster Umran Malik (2/39) picked up two wickets and the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/29) looked in good rhythm to provide SRH a couple more positives from an otherwise bleak night.

LSG brushed off their opening day defeat against GT by putting in a dominant performance against four-time champions CSK. Ravi Bishnoi looked extremely dangerous against CSK, providing key breakthroughs and finishing with impressive figures of 2/24 despite the champions posting 210/7.

KL Rahul put his opening night disappointment, of being dismissed for a ‘Golden-Duck’, behind him as he smashed 40 off just 26 balls to give his team a fast start. Quinton de Kock (61 off 45 balls) chipped in with a half-century while Evin Lewis smashed an unbeaten 55 off just 23 balls to carry his team across the line.

Another highlight for LSG was the form of youngster Ayush Badoni (22) who followed up his half-century on debut with another impressive performance scoring an unbeaten 19 off just 9 balls.

SRH vs LSG Team News:

SRH Team News: Sunrisers Hyderabad will continue to be without the services of Australia seamer Sean Abbott, who will miss the first three games due to international duty.

LSG Team News: Lucknow Super Giants will be without West Indies duo of Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers who are expected to return soon. Marcus Stoinis, who is part of Australia's squad for the Pakistan tour, will miss this match.

SRH vs LSG Pitch Report: The three matches so far at the DY Patil Stadium have had very different results. The first game saw PBKS chase 205/2 with ease before a low-scoring thriller saw RCB hunt down KKR’s 128 with just 4 balls to spare. RR scored 193/8 in the most recent game at this venue and won by 23 runs as MI could only manage 170/8. It’s a track that offers something for both batters and bowlers and the dew does make it easier to bat on in the second innings.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Monday, April 4. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar

SRH vs LSG Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul looked in red hot form in the last game and could be backed to put in another quick-scoring performance. Meanwhile, Evin Lewis showed glimpses of the form he has long shown for West Indies but somehow failed to replicate in the IPL. The West Indies big-hitter scored at a strike-rate of 239.13 during his unbeaten 55 off just 23 balls.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda can both be backed to add value with both bat and ball for LSG. Washington Sundar looked good with the bat for SRH but was very expensive with the ball, going for 0/47 in 3 overs. Sundar could be a potent weapon for SRH provided he tightens up his bowling.

Top Bowling Picks: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled superbly in the last game and he can be backed to put in another top performance. Ravi Bishnoi is another bowler to watch out for especially after a superb spell of 2/24 against CSK.

SRH vs LSG Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

SRH vs LSG Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shashank Singh, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey