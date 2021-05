IPL teams impacted by COVID-19: Members of these franchises tested positive for the virus

The Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an abrupt halt on May 4 after four players testing positive for CVOID-19. The entire season 2021 IPL season has been suspended indefinitely and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla confirmed that Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals and Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad were added to the list of COVID positive IPL players. Here's a look at the teams that have been impacted by the virus.