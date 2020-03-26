  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Business

IPL stares at $1 billion loss, Olympics rescheduled: How coronavirus has ravaged sport

Updated : March 26, 2020 03:09 PM IST

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the sports calendar. All top leagues across sports stand suspended and with the way the crisis is unfolding it is likely that the suspension will soon turn into cancellation.
By the time the ongoing coronavirus crisis blows over – and no one knows how soon that will be – sports fans may be looking at a vastly different landscape.
IPL stares at $1 billion loss, Olympics rescheduled: How coronavirus has ravaged sport

You May Also Like

Coronavirus outbreak: Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner donate $1 million each to aid relief efforts 

Coronavirus outbreak: Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner donate $1 million each to aid relief efforts 

Government announces Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief under Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme

Government announces Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief under Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme

IPL stares at $1 billion loss, Olympics rescheduled: How coronavirus has ravaged sport

IPL stares at $1 billion loss, Olympics rescheduled: How coronavirus has ravaged sport

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement