    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    IPL side Punjab Kings appoint Bayliss as head coach

    IPL side Punjab Kings appoint Bayliss as head coach

    IPL side Punjab Kings appoint Bayliss as head coach
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Bayliss will bring in his experience of winning 2019 50 over World Cup with England, two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014 besides a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers. Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons.

    IPL side Punjab Kings on Friday appointed Trevor Bayliss as the team's new head coach ahead of the next season of the franchise-based T20 tournament. Bayliss will replace Anil Kumble after the former India cricketer's contract was not renewed by Punjab Kings following a poor string of performances by the side under his guidance.
    "I'm honoured to be given the head coach's role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware," Bayliss said in a statement issued by the franchise.
    Bayliss will bring in his experience of winning 2019 50 over World Cup with England, two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014 besides a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers. Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons.
    Under Kumble's mentorship, Punjab Kings had failed to progress to the IPL play-offs three consecutive times.
    Also Read
    : Mark Boucher to be new head coach of Mumbai Indians
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLPunjab Kings

    Previous Article

    Excited and looking forward to creating waves at National Games: Swimmer Maana Patel

    Next Article

    Bengaluru teen Pranav Anand is India's 76th Chess Grandmaster

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng