Sports
IPL set to start on Sep 19, final on Nov 8, teams to leave base by Aug 20: BCCI sources
Updated : July 24, 2020 09:46 AM IST
The Indians are set to play a four-match Test series against Australia starting December 3 in Brisbane.
It is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month's time to train, the IPL franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare.
The cash-rich event was originally scheduled to start at the end of March but the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that were put in place to contain the virus, led to an indefinite postponement.