We are 10 days into the Indian Premier League 2020. In this initial phase of the round-robin matches, Kings XI Punjab skipper, KL Rahul is the leading run-scorer, having already notched up a scintillating century. The Purple Cap (best bowler) as of now is held by his teammate, Mohammed Shami.

At the time of updating the table below, Rajasthan Royals had recorded the highest run-chase in IPL history by beating Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter on Sunday.

IPL 2020 Points Table:

Teams Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate DC 2 2 0 4 1.1 RR 2 2 0 4 0.61 KXIP 3 1 2 2 1.49 MI 2 1 1 2 0.99 KKR 2 1 1 2 -0.76 CSK 3 1 2 2 -0.84 RCB 2 1 1 2 -2.17 SRH 2 0 2 0 -0.73

IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder:

KL Rahul has started IPL 2020 in top gear. A scintillating century and another half-century in the last match have propelled him as the leader of the big hitters of the mega T20 competition.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder:

India and Kings XI Punjab fast bowler, Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker as of Monday. He has taken seven wickets in the tournament so far.