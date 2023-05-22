IPL playoffs: Gujarat, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow and their road to the top four

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will next lock horns with four-time winner Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23. Meanwhile, Lucknow will play against five-time winner Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its final week as four teams gear up for the playoffsa fter back-to-back last-over finishes in the league stage matches where a roller coaster as six teams - Gujarat, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Lucknow and Rajasthan had somewhat equal chances to reach the finish line.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will next lock horns with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23. Meanwhile, Lucknow will play against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

Gujarat Titans

The last year's winning team extended their stellar run from the previous season and are a strong contender to defend their title. Titan's bowling attack led by Rashid Khan and opening batter Shubman Gill are two stars that have re-defined their contribution to the team. Hardik Pandya and company began their 2023 journey with straight wins and dominated most of their league stage matches as they won 10 games out of 14.

Chennai Super Kings

The yellow army had its fair share of highs and lows at the start of the league, however, the rise of Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube and Matheesha Pathirana changed the course of action for CSK as they made it to the top two and will now have two chances to reach the finals.

Lucknow Super Giants

The team has been in the news in the season for everything but cricket. The clashes with fellow IPL teams and captain KL Rahul's performance led by thigh injury had made things difficult for the franchise. However, the one-run victory against Kolkata took Krunal Pandya's team beyond the finish line.

Mumbai Indians

The five-time winning team finished at the last spot in the qualifier list with 16 points in their kitty. Rohit Sharma started off the season with a team that looked perfect on paper but failed to translate that into impactful performances on the ground.

With five back-to-back losses and staying at the lower end of the points table, the men in blue had slim chances of entering the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians became the first IPL team to chase down 200-plus targets on four occasions in a season and that's when the tables turned for them. Star recruit Cameron Green's ton against Sunrisers Hyerabad (SRH) on Sunday coupled with RCB's defeat to helped them cruise into the playoffs eventually.