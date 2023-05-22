English
IPL playoffs: Gujarat, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow and their road to the top four

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 6:54:45 PM IST (Updated)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will next lock horns with four-time winner Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23. Meanwhile, Lucknow will play against five-time winner Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its final week as  four  teams gear up for the playoffsa fter back-to-back last-over finishes in the league stage matches where a roller coaster as six teams - Gujarat, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Lucknow and Rajasthan had somewhat equal chances to reach the finish line.

Gujarat Titans
