IPL playoffs 2023: What happens if the GT vs MI Qualifier 2 is washed out

Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams seek a berth in the finals of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 which will be held on the same ground on Sunday.

GT lost their Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk and will hence be edging to make amends as captain Hardik Pandya takes on his former employers in this encounter.

The game got delayed due to rainfall in Ahmedabad. As per the latest reports, Toss will happen at 7.45 PM and the match will get underway at 8.00 PM.

However, in case things turn south here are a few scenarios set by BCCI when such weather conditions take a toll on the game.

1. Extra time of 120 minutes is available for each playoff match.

2. A playoff match can start on an original day as late as 9.40 pm without the number of overs being reduced (10-minute intervals, time-outs retained). The Final match can start on an original day as late as 10.10 pm without the number of overs being reduced (10-minute intervals, time-outs

retained)

3. A reserve day is available for the final on the 30th of May 2022 at Shri Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting at 8.00 pm. An additional 120 minutes of extra time is available on the reserve

day.

4. The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for 5 overs.

5. The latest that a five-overs-per-side match can start is 11.56 pm (10-minute interval, no timeouts) – with a scheduled finish of 12.50 pm. The cut-off time for the Final will be 12.26 am for 5 overs

per side game.

6. If the Final has started (at least one ball bowled) but not finished on the original day, it will be completed on the reserve day. The match will resume at the point where it stopped on the previous day. For the avoidance of doubt, any match recalculations done without the match actually restarting on the previous night will be ignored. Note that 3 hours and 20 minutes plus a further extra time of 2 hours are available for play on the

reserve day.

7. Examples of the applications of paragraphs 5 and 6:

a. The Final starts and after 4 overs of the first innings, rain prevents any further play that night → the match restarts at 8.00pm on 30 May 2022 with (if conditions allow) the first innings being completed (16 overs) and the full second innings of 20 overs.

b. If any Qualifier or the Eliminator starts on time and the first innings of 20 overs is completed but after 5.1 overs of the second innings, rain prevents any further play that night → the result is decided that night under the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method.

c. After the toss for the Final, no play is possible that night → a new 20-over per side match starts at 8.00 pm on 30 May 2022. There will be another toss and a new team can be selected.

8. For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff match (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on an original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the

relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 12.50am.

9. For the Final, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 over match to be completed by the end of the extra time on the reserve day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the final. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 1.20am (Final).

10. In the event that it is not possible to start the Super Over as described in paragraphs 8 and 9 or to then complete the Super Over without interruption, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final.