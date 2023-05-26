IPL playoffs 2023: What happens if the GT vs MI Qualifier 2 is washed out

GT lost their Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk and will hence be edging to make amends as captain Hardik Pandya takes on his former employers in this encounter.

Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams seek a berth in the finals of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 which will be held on the same ground on Sunday.

GT lost their Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk and will hence be edging to make amends as captain Hardik Pandya takes on his former employers in this encounter.

The game got delayed due to rainfall in Ahmedabad. As per the latest reports, Toss will happen at 7.45 PM and the match will get underway at 8.00 PM.