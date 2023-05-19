IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR LIVE: Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran strike 50-run partnership to help Punjab Kings recover from early shocks

Bowling change: Navdeep Saini [2.0-0-17-2] is back into the attack
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Punjab Kings 100/4 after 13 overs. (Sam Curran 18, Jitesh Sharma 30)
Six runs from the over. Rajasthan Royals bowlers are not allowing Punjab Kings batsmen to go really hard. When will Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran start playing big shots?
Bowling change: Sandeep Sharma [2.0-0-32-0] is back into the attack
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Punjab Kings 94/4 after 12 overs. (Sam Curran 16, Jitesh Sharma 28)
A good over for Punjab Kings as they get nine runs from it. Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma deal in ones and twos and then Jitesh Sharma drives a delivery over the covers for a four. Curran and Jitesh are building a crucial partnership for Punjab Kings.
Bowling change: Adam Zampa [2.0-0-9-1] is back into the attack
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Punjab Kings 85/4 after 11 overs. (Sam Curran 14, Jitesh Sharma 21)
Seven runs from the over. Sam Curran the first delivery for a four to start the over well for PBKS but Yuzvendra Chahal finished the over well as he gave away just three more runs in next five balls.
Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his second over.
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Punjab Kings 78/4 after 10 overs. (Sam Curran 8, Jitesh Sharma 20)
Finally a good over for Punjab Kings as they get 16 runs from it. Jitesh Sharma goes big against Sandeep Sharma as he hits the fast bowler for two sixes straight down the ground over long-off. Just the kind of over that PBKS needed to inject some momentum into their innings.
Bowling change: Sandeep Sharma [1.0-0-16-0] is back into the attack
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Punjab Kings 62/4 after 9 overs. (Sam Curran 7, Jitesh Sharma 5)
Only three runs from Yuzvendra Chahal's first over. It has been top stuff by the Rajasthan Royals bowlers so far. They have picked regular wickets and also managed to not give away too many runs.
Bowling change: Yuzvendra Chahal, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Punjab Kings 59/4 after 8 overs. (Sam Curran 6, Jitesh Sharma 3)
Just six runs from Adam Zampa's second over. Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma need to cosolidate for sometime after Punjab Kings losing early wickets.
Adam Zampa to bowl his second over.
PBKS vs RR LIVE: Punjab Kings 53/4 after 7 overs. (Sam Curran 2, Jitesh Sharma 1)
A supeb over by Navdeep Saini as he picks up his second wicket and gives away only five runs. Punjab Kings have been rocked thanks to exceptional bit of bowling by the Rajasthan Royals bowlers.
Jitesh Sharma, right handed bat, comes to the crease