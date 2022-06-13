IPL per match value for TV and digital almost doubles to Rs 107.5 crore

Two broadcasters have bagged the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights for TV and Digital for a whopping Rs 44,075 crore for a period of five years, from 2023 to 2027.

According to ANI, Package A of TV was sold at Rs 23,575 crore, putting per match value at Rs 57.5 crore, and Package B of Digital Rights for India was sold at Rs 20,500 crore, putting the per match value at Rs 50 crore.

The details of the winning bids are yet to be confirmed, but the value per match (TV and digital rights) now stands at Rs 107.5 crore, an over 95 percent premium to the cost of one IPL match for 2017-2022 period at Rs 55 crore.

There are four specific packages in IPL e-auction for 74 games per season for a five-year period with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

Package A has Indian sub-continent exclusive TV (broadcast) rights, while Package B covers digital rights for the Indian sub-continent. Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space, while Package D (all games) will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.

Currently, the IPL's media rights are held by Star India for the 2017-22 cycle. It had won the bid for Rs 16,347.50 crore for both TV and digital in September 2017. Previously, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL TV media rights for a period of 10 years during the inception of the tournament with a bid of Rs 8,200 crore.

