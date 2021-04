Sports

IPL 2021 Orange Cap: Nitish Rana at the top followed by Sanju Samson

Updated : April 15, 2021 05:18 PM IST

IPL 2021 is underway and cricket lovers have welcomed the biggest T20 cricket league in the world with open arms. Here are the top 5 run-getters so far in the season.

Pradeep Suresh @https://twitter.com/pradeep2616764

Rank: 1 | Player: Nitish Rana | Team: Kolkata Knight Riders | Matches: 2 | Runs: 137 | Strike Rate: 133.01 (Image: AP)

Rank: 2 | Player: Sanju Samson | Team: Rajasthan Royals | Matches: 1 | Runs: 119 | Strike Rate: 188 (Image: AP)

Rank: 3 | Player: Manish Pandey | Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad | Matches: 2 | Runs: 99 | Strike Rate: 119.28 (Image: AP)

Rank: 4 | Player: Glenn Maxwell| Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore| Matches: 2 | Runs: 98 | Strike Rate: 142.03 (Image: PTI)

Rank: 5 | Player: KL Rahul | Team: Punjab Kings | Matches: 1 | Runs: 91 | Strike Rate: 182 (Image: IPLT20.com)

Published : April 11, 2021 01:52 PM IST