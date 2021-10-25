IPL new teams: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, CVC Capital secure ownership of two new franchises, say reports

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and CVC Capitals will be the owners of the two new IPL franchises that join the league from next season onwards.

Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be the home base for the new teams that will take the number of teams in the IPL to ten.

Veteran cricket journalist Boria Majumdar has also put out a tweet on this news.

RPSG and CVC. Sanjeev Goenka says feels good to be back in IpL. This is first step. Need to make a very good team. That’s most imp. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 25, 2021

(This is a developing story. The story will be updated soon.)