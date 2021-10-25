0

  home>
  sports>

  • IPL new teams: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, CVC Capital secure ownership of two new franchises, say reports

IPL new teams: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, CVC Capital secure ownership of two new franchises, say reports

By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Updated)
The RPSG Group and CVC Capital won the bid for the new IPL teams despite facing some serious competition from bidders including Manchester United owner's Avram Glazer, Adani Group, Hindustan Media Ventures and Torrent Group among others.

IPL new teams: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, CVC Capital secure ownership of two new franchises, say reports
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and CVC Capitals will be the owners of the two new IPL franchises that join the league from next season onwards.
Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be the home base for the new teams that will take the number of teams in the IPL to ten.
Veteran cricket journalist Boria Majumdar has also put out a tweet on this news.
 
(This is a developing story. The story will be updated soon.)
