IPL mini auction 2023: Universe Boss, Mr 360, to headline JioCinema’s TATA IPL auction

Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest premier sports network, have assembled cricket royalty for the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction on December 23. Indian Premier League icons Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Eoin Morgan, and Scott Styris will form JioCinema’s star-studded expert panel bringing fans the most comprehensive, immersive, and in-depth coverage of the auction.

Fondly known as Mr. IPL, Raina will headline the Hindi coverage alongside state-mate and former India left-arm pacer Singh on IPL’s Official Digital Streaming Partner. Universe Boss and Mr. 360 will join forces as former teammates Gayle and De Villiers will re-unite on JioCinema, offering fans a dash of entertainment, excitement and 360-degree views.

Former Indian men’s team head coach Kumble, IPL stalwart Uthappa, England’s World Cupwinning captain Morgan, and former New Zealand all-rounder Styris will put teeth into the English panel that will also bring in-depth narratives like never before in the lead-up to the auction that will see 405 cricketers going under the hammer.

The IPL Player Auction will be brought to viewers in India across six languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam, on JioCinema.

The last edition of the tournament saw Umran Malik have an exceptional time. The Jammu & Kashmir-born pacer took 22 wickets from 14 matches with an average of 20.18. His exploits in the IPL 2022 also included one four-wicket and five-wicket hauls. The speedster’s skills with the ball saw him get a call-up for the Indian national side.

The young pacer has inspired others as 14 pacers from Jammu and Kashmir have registered themselves for the auction which takes their total tally for players from J&K up to 21. This is an impressive feat considering that there were only 10 registered players from Jammu and Kashmir in the 2022 auction list.

J&K tops the auction list with 21 players as Karnataka, UP, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are in joint second place with 16 players each. While India’s Premier T20 tournament is considered as the perfect place to unearth some of the best young and exciting talent, we also have a few veterans who have thrown their hats in the ring.