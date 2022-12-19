IPL mini auction 2023: Universe Boss, Mr 360, to headline JioCinema’s TATA IPL auction

Indian men’s team head coach Kumble, IPL stalwart Uthappa, England’s World Cupwinning captain Morgan, and former New Zealand all-rounder Styris will put teeth into the English panel that to bring in-depth narratives. The IPL Player Auction will be brought to viewers in India across six languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam, on JioCinema.
The young pacer has inspired others as 14 pacers from Jammu and Kashmir have registered themselves for the auction which takes their total tally for players from J&K up to 21. This is an impressive feat considering that there were only 10 registered players from Jammu and Kashmir in the 2022 auction list.
J&K tops the auction list with 21 players as Karnataka, UP, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are in joint second place with 16 players each. While India’s Premier T20 tournament is considered as the perfect place to unearth some of the best young and exciting talent, we also have a few veterans who have thrown their hats in the ring.
Amit Mishra will become the oldest player to be part of the auction this season. The 40-year-old is the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL to date. Mishra went unsold in 2022 due to his fitness concerns but has kept himself in sync after featuring in the domestic circuit recently.