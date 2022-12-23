IPL mini auction 2023 LIVE updates: Hopeful I'll go somewhere, says England all-rounder Sam Curran
England all-rounder Sam Curran is hoping to get a good deal in the IPL auction on Friday, but said being in the same "bracket" as someone like Ben Stokes and a few others might affect his chances. The IPL auction will take place in Kochi with all-rounders like Stokes and Australia's Cameron Green, among others, expected to make big bucks with several teams hoping to bid big on them. Curran, whose base price is Rs 2 crore, can multiply his earnings in the auction and the 24-year-old said he will be keenly following the action on television. "I've been in previous auctions (as well); you go in with your base price. I'll be watching (the auction) on TV. On Friday morning, I guess, when your name comes up, you just say 'keep the paddle up there'," Curran said in a video posted by 'The Telegraph'. Curran, who was picked up for a mind-boggling Rs 7.2-crore by Punjab Kings -- the third-highest bid in the auctions prior to IPL 2019, added he was quite hopeful of landing a good deal.
Tata IPL 2023 mini auction LIVE updates: Intense bidding expected for Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal
The stage is set for the Indian Premier League's 2023 mini-auction and intense bidding expected for Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal. The player pool for the auction has been reduced to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams. Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has been the biggest beneficiary of the mini IPL auction till date. In 2021, he became the most expensive player in auction history when Rajasthan Royals shelled out Rs 16.25 crore for his services. Morris is now happily retired.
All-rounder Curran, who was named the Player of the 2022 T20 World Cup, is expected to attract intense bidding and end up with a million dollar deal.
IPL mini auction 2023 LIVE updates: Find out the brand value of all participating teams
With the Tata IPL 2023 mini auction to begin in Kochi, let's take a look at the brand value of the 10 teams participating in the Indian Premier League in 2023, the growth in value since 2021 and the teams' most popular players that drive the team's off-field success. Read the article below or more details
IPL mini auction 2023 LIVE updates: 10 teams have retained 163 players, including 50 overseas players.
The mini-auction is different from the earlier held mega-auction as the 10 franchises managed to retain majority of their players. Each team can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 players. Of these, a maximum of 8 players can be from overseas. The 10 teams in total retained 163 players, including 50 overseas players. Sunrisers Hyderabad retained the least number of players with only 12 players remaining, while Delhi Capitals retained the most with 20 players from the previous season still in the team.
IPL mini auction 2023 LIVE updates: Chris Gayle says looking forward to it
West Indies Cricketer and former Royal Challengers stongman Chris Gayle has said ahead of the mini auction, "I think it's going to be interesting when IPL auction begins. I'm sure maybe some surprises will be revealed. It's good to be back in India. There's a possibility, this year's auction might break some records. Intense bidding is expected to be the order of the day when 10 teams jostle to grab their preferred players from a limited pool of cricketers, including the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal, in the mini IPL auction here on Friday. The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams.
Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has been the biggest beneficiary of the mini IPL auction till date. In 2021, he became the most expensive player in auction history when Rajasthan Royals shelled out Rs 16.25 crore for his services.
Good morning and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Tata IPL 2023 mini auction on CNBCTV18.com, where you can catch all the latest news from the mini auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) via this LIVE blog. The auction will officially begin at 2.30 pm (IST) on December 23 Friday. All the ten teams have convened in Kochi, Kerala to fill the remaining spots on their rosters for the upcoming season.
Let’s begin the blog with where you can stream and watch the mini auction LIVE. Read the article below for more info
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Where to watch, timings, live streaming and all you need to know