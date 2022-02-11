IPL Mega Auction 2022 today: All you need to know — where to watch, schedule, and key players up for grabs

The Mega Auction for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be held at the ITC Gardenia on Saturday and Sunday. This auction is likely to be the last as the BCCI is reportedly planning to do away with the concept, with most franchises leery of annually tinkering with their stable core. The franchise might move to pre-, mid- and post-season transfers as is the norm with most professional football leagues around the world. The Tata Group has replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the event.

Here’s the lowdown of the event — the schedule, how to watch it and more importantly, which player(s) to keep an eye out for.

Where to watch the event

The TATA IPL Mega Auction 22 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Viewers who have ditched cable can also catch the event on Hotstar where it will be live-streamed. The event can also be followed live right here on CNBCTV18.com

The telecast will start at 11 am (IST), while the actual bidding will begin at noon.

How many players are being auctioned?

To shake up franchises, teams were only allowed to retain four players each. The two new teams were allowed to retain three players each as an exception. Every other player in the league will be present in the auction as teams will compete to build almost an entirely new roster for their starting 11.

A total of 590 short-listed players, from a total of 14 countries including India, will be on the pedestal. Of these, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and 7 players are from associate nations of the International Cricket Council. While 370 players are Indian, 220 are overseas players in the final auction list.

The base price for each player in the highest base price category has been fixed at Rs 2 crore. 31 foreign players have been put in this category.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KEY PLAYERS AND WHOM TO WATCH

Retained players

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad; DC: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje; KKR: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarty, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine; MI: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard; PBKS: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh; RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal; RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj; SRH: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik; LSG: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi; GT: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill.

High-profile players to keep an eye on: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khanm Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shikhar Dhawanm Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda.

Senior players up for grabs: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Capped and uncapped young Indian players: Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Srinivas, Sai Kishore, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rahul Chahar, Rinku Singh.

Big-ticket overseas players: David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow,

U-19 picks: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Raj Angad Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull.

Domestic limited-overs performers: Yash Thakur, Abhinav Manohar, Mujtaba Yousuf, Mayank Yadav, Ritwick Roy Chowdhury, Abhishek Sharma.

Oldest player at auction: Imran Tahir of South Africa, at 43 years.

Youngest player: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years.

MONEY MATTERS

Total purse: Rs 90 crore per franchisee.

Minimum amount a team must spend: Rs 67.5 crore.

Squad strength: Minimum 18 players and maximum 25.

Base price slabs: Marquee (Rs 10 crore) Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh.

Purse left: DC (Rs 47.5 crore), MI (Rs 48 crore), CSK (Rs 48 crore), KKR (Rs 48 crore), Gujarat (Rs 52 crore), RCB (Rs 57 crore), LSG (Rs 59 crore), RR (Rs 62 crore), SRH (Rs 68 crore), PBKS (Rs 72 crore).

THE SCHEDULE AND PROCESS

Saturday’s bidding process: 161 players will go under the hammer on Day 1

The 2nd day will have an accelerated bidding process, in which franchisees put up a common wish list of players they want auctioned

Status of ‘Right To Match’ cards (RTM): No RTM cards available

Silent tie-breaker: When two teams are tied and have exhausted their purses trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount; the highest bid gets the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of the Rs 90 crore purse. This process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

With PTI inputs