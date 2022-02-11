IPL Mega Auction 2022 today: All you need to know — where to watch, schedule, and key players up for grabs

Where to watch the event
The TATA IPL Mega Auction 22 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Viewers who have ditched cable can also catch the event on Hotstar where it will be live-streamed. The event can also be followed live right here on CNBCTV18.com
The telecast will start at 11 am (IST), while the actual bidding will begin at noon.
How many players are being auctioned?
To shake up franchises, teams were only allowed to retain four players each. The two new teams were allowed to retain three players each as an exception. Every other player in the league will be present in the auction as teams will compete to build almost an entirely new roster for their starting 11.
A total of 590 short-listed players, from a total of 14 countries including India, will be on the pedestal. Of these, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and 7 players are from associate nations of the International Cricket Council. While 370 players are Indian, 220 are overseas players in the final auction list.
The base price for each player in the highest base price category has been fixed at Rs 2 crore. 31 foreign players have been put in this category.
KEY PLAYERS AND WHOM TO WATCH
CSK: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad; DC: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje; KKR: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarty, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine; MI: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard; PBKS: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh; RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal; RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj; SRH: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik; LSG: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi; GT: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill.
Coronavirus News Latest Updates: New low-cost coating for fabrics can kill COVID virus, says study; HK extends ban on flights from India; Denmark mulls stopping vaccination drive