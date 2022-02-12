IPL Mega Auction 2022: Auctioneer collapses on stage, 'doing fine now'; Charu Sharma takes up the hammer

On the first day of the 2022 Indian Premier League Mega Auction, a hotly contested bidding for Sri Lanka's Waning Hasaranga--the price crossed Rs 10.50 crore--was stopped in its tracks when the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, suddenly collapsed. It was later announced that he was doing fine, and that noted cricket commentator Charu Sharma will be taking over.

It happened so suddenly that confusion reigned for some time; there was no news on what exactly happened. Eventually, tweets started to trickle in, saying the veteran auctioneer of 36 years is doing fine. Cricket pundit Gautam, who was present at the venue, confirmed that Edmeades was fine. Bhimani said the auctioneer suffered a physical fall--he appeared to have taken a misstep--and that it was not health-related.

Update from ground zero! Hugh Edmeades the auctioneer is fine but a bit shaken! Was a physical fall no internal issues with him #CricbuzzLive — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 12, 2022

Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon.The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today. pic.twitter.com/cQ6JbRjj1P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

The unfortunate incident forced an early lunch break. The auction resumed at 3.30 pm.