IPL live streaming: Watch all the matches on Disney+ Hotstar for free with Jio's plans Updated : April 10, 2021 02:15 PM IST The telecom operator is providing live streaming of the matches on Disney+ Hotstar through select prepaid and postpaid plans The company has also updated its live gaming initiative, Jio Cricket Play Along, where fans can participate in quizzes etc Published : April 10, 2021 02:13 PM IST