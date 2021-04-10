IPL live streaming: Watch all the matches on Disney+ Hotstar for free with Jio’s plans

Even as the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in Chennai on April 9, Jio is offering free viewership of the Twenty20 cricket extravaganza for its users. The telecom operator is providing live streaming of the IPL matches on Disney+ Hotstar through select prepaid recharge and Jio Postpaid Plus plans.

JioPostpaid Plus plans

With all JioPostpaid Plus plans, the company —that is also the sponsor of all eight IPL franchises — is offering a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399. Jio Postpaid Plus plans range from Rs 399 to Rs 1,499 a month.

Jio prepaid plans

The Jio prepaid plans with the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription ranges from Rs 401 to Rs 2,599.

The Rs 401 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily high-speed data, along with 6GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, besides the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 28 days.

Then Jio has a Rs 598 prepaid plan that brings 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 56 days.

Following this, there is a Rs 777 prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB daily data, along with 5GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, and of course Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 84 days.

The top-of-the-line Jio prepaid plan is for Rs 2,599, which offers 2GB daily high-speed data, along with 10GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, and the subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for 365 days.

Jio Cricket Play Along

Additionally, the company has also updated its live gaming initiative, Jio Cricket Play Along, which is free. It has updated the Jio Cricket Play Along app to let cricket fans participate in quizzes and express their emotions with emoji stickers.

The users can also see score updates through the app. Besides, Jio has offered its customers a chance to meet the players over coffee. Apart from Jio, Airtel and Vi are also offering a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with their prepaid and postpaid plans.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.