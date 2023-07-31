IPL is a great thing but it can also spoil careers, warns Kapil Dev amid injury concerns for the Indian team

Amid all the noise, Kapil Dev has been at the forefront of things when it comes to his opinion about players' injuries or their decision to play in IPL tournaments.

After India's defeat against West Indies in the second ODI, there's been a lot of chatter around the team's form and their chance in the World Cup 2023. Amid all the noise, Kapil Dev has been at the forefront of things when it comes to his opinion about players' injuries or their decision to play in the IPL.

Recently, in an interview with The Week , the former Indian captain stated that players' decision to play in the IPL amid mild injuries can cost them in the long term.

"God is kind, it's not as if I never got injured. But today, they are playing 10 months in a year. Give a benefit of doubt to that, but everybody has to look after themselves. IPL is a great thing but IPL can spoil you also. Because of a few injuries and you will play in IPL. A little bit of injuries, you won't play for India. You would take a break. I'm being very open about it," said the legendary all-rounder.

Kapil Dev also questioned the health progress of pacer Jasprit Bumrah who has been out of the field for over a year. He raised concern about Bumrah's absence in World Cup as he is one of the most lethal bowlers of the Indian team and missing out on him could be a huge loss for the host team.

"What happened to Bumrah? He started working with so much belief, but if he's not there in the World Cup semi-final or in the final we wasted time on him. Rishabh Pant... such a great cricketer. Had he been there, our Test cricket would've been better," Kapil questioned.

Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid said that the team is experimenting with some alternate choices in the playing XI so that they have some game time behind them if the players currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru do not recover in time for the Asia Cup or the World Cup. The Men in Blue rested skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli to accomodate Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in the side in the second ODI against West Indies in Dominica.