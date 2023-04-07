The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Protea all-rounder Wayne Parnell and Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak as injury replacements for Englishman Reece Topley and Madhya Pradesh star Rajat Patidar respectively.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell and Karnataka bowler Vijaykumar Vyashak as replacements for injured England pacer Reece Topley and Madhya Pradesh batsman Rajat Patidar.

Topley was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder dislocation in the team’s opening game of the season against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. He traveled with the team for their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday and had his arms in a sling but the 29-year-old will now return to the United Kingdom (UK) for further treatment.

“Reece, unfortunately, had to go back home because he has been ruled out of the tournament. We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time,” RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar was quoted in a report by ESPN Cricinfo.

Who is Wayne Parnell?

Meanwhile, the management has zeroed upon a fairly like-to-like replacement in Parnell, who bowls left-arm quick and is a very capable batsman down the order. He was in fine form in the shortest format of the game last year, scalping 16 wickets in 13 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.58. Parnell has numerous variations up his sleeves, which makes him a valuable asset that skipper Faf du Plessis can utilise in the death overs. He will also add some quality and depth to the RCB batting order whose feebleness was arguably exposed in their collapse against KKR on Thursday.

RCB already have a weakened bowling unit at their disposal currently considering the injury to Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and Hasaranga’s absence due to international commitments.

Why is Rajat Patidar out of IPL 2023?

Meanwhile, Patidar’s replacement appears to be more of an attempt to strengthen their bowling attack. Vijaykumar has played 14 T20s and picked 26 wickets at an economy rate of 6.92 in the domestic circuit. Patidar has been sidelined from the tournament due to a heel injury.

He was expected to play an instrumental role in RCB’s campaign this year following the century he struck against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the playoffs last season. Patidar followed it up with good performances on the domestic front that led to him being called up for the national ODI squad for the series against South Africa and New Zealand as well.