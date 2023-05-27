IPL IMPACT PLAYER RULE: Game-changer or a 'Vanity Exercise'?

As the 2023 season of the IPL comes to a close with the final being played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here is an analysis of the Impact Player or the Impact Substitute rule. In the next few paragraphs we explain in detail what the rule is, and then with a few examples analyze if the rule has actually made any difference or not.

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League saw the introduction of the Impact Player or the Impact Substitute rule. The rule allows a team to make one change in their team at any stage of the match. The rule has been billed as a potential "game-changer" for the league, while the naysayers say that it will reduce the role of the all-rounders in the T20 matches.

Taking Guard: What is the Impact Player Rule?

- A team can list 5 substitute players at the time of the toss.

- They can use any one of them as an impact player after they’ve replacing one from the starting XI

- The Replaced Player will no longer be a part of match proceedings.

- The Impact player can only be an Indian, unless quota of 4 overseas players not used.

Power Play: Likely Rationale Behind The Impact Player Rule

- A shot in the arm for IPL teams, gives them a wider berth during strategising.

- Allows teams chasing to bring in a specialist batsman, once the bowlers have fulfilled their responsibilities.

- Concurrently, a team can choose to replace a batsman and usher in a specialist bowler

In fact, the IPL in its note to franchisees had highlighted:

Also note that from IPL 2023 Season, a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match.

DRS On Impact Player Rule: Has It Worked?

As they say, the devil is in the detail, or in this case, data. The stats are based on all the 73 matches ahead of the grand finale.

Runs scored Balls Strike Rate Runs/match 1,164 904 128 15

Only 3 batsmen, who came in as Impact Players, managed to notch up half-centuries.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR): 83 vs GT

Surya Kumar Yadav (MI): 66 vs PBK

Vijay Shankar (GT): 53 vs RCB

So, wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the ‘Impact batsmen’ did not exactly have a field day.

Howzzat: Have The Impact Bowlers Worked?

58 scalps in 73 matches so far.

Balls Runs Conceded Economy Rate Wicket/Match 1,226 1,867 9.10 0.79(2 in 3 matches)

Impact Bowlers had a better outing comparatively. 4 players managed a 3-wicket haul after taking the field as an Impact Player

1. Suyash Sharma (KKR): 3/30 vs RCB

2. Harshal Patel (RCB): 3/32 vs RR

3. M Pathirana (CSK): 3/37 vs DC

4. Akash Madhwal (MI): 3/31 vs GT

Moment Of Truth: Has the Impact Player added a New Dimension to the Game?

The rule hasn’t really been a game-changer this season. Here’s why:

- 15 runs per match & 2 wickets in 3 matches not an average to be proud of.

- It has negated the utility of all-rounders, focus solely on uni-dimensional ability.

- Nothing close to a strategy master class but more about a team playing with 12 people.

- Gives team batting second an unfair advantage of an additional specialist batsman

However, it has impacted the ways team play

- 200-plus totals in 36 innings

- 400 plus runs in 15 matches

- 12 matches saw totals of 200 plus by both teams vs 5 in 2022

It is still unclear whether the rule will be continued in the upcoming editions. The BCCI has sought feedback from the team managements.

This is not the first league where the Impact Player rule has been tried and tested. The BCCI had introduced it during the Syed Mushtaq Trophy – India’s domestic T20 tournament last year. It is similar to the X-factor rule that is in place in the Australian Big Bash league.

CSK VS GT Finale: Who Could Be The Impact Players Be?

Team If Batting First If Fielding First CSK Matheesha Pathirana Shivam Dube GT Josh Little Shubman Gill/Vijay Shankar

