IPL IMPACT PLAYER RULE: Game-changer or a 'Vanity Exercise'?

As the 2023 season of the IPL comes to a close with the final being played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here is an analysis of the Impact Player or the Impact Substitute rule. In the next few paragraphs we explain in detail what the rule is, and then with a few examples analyze if the rule has actually made any difference or not.

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League saw the introduction of the Impact Player or the Impact Substitute rule. The rule allows a team to make one change in their team at any stage of the match. The rule has been billed as a potential "game-changer" for the league, while the naysayers say that it will reduce the role of the all-rounders in the T20 matches.

