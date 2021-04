IPL: Here are 10 magic moments from the cash-rich cricket league’s history

Anil Kumble runs through the Rajasthan Royals’ line-up in IPL 2009: It was the second edition of the IPL and the defending champions Rajasthan Royals were facing RCB in the second game at Cape Town. The RCB could score only 132 in 20 overs and many thought the game was over. Little did they know that legendary Anil Kumble had once dismissed the entire Pakistani side in an innings on his own. The night was one again Kumble's. The former Indian captain picked 5 for just five and Rajasthan Royals collapsed for 58. Image source: RCB official website