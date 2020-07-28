  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Sports

IPL governing council meeting likely on August 2

Updated : July 28, 2020 12:35 PM IST

"The IPL governing council is likely to meet on August 1. It is expected that franchises will be handed the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) after the meeting," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
Another tricky issue that is likely to come up is whether families of the players would be allowed to accompany them.
IPL governing council meeting likely on August 2

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally nears 1.5 million mark; Mumbai reports 700 new cases, the lowest in the last 100 days

Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally nears 1.5 million mark; Mumbai reports 700 new cases, the lowest in the last 100 days

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver rallies over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver rallies over 1%

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain 2% post Q1FY21 earnings

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain 2% post Q1FY21 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement