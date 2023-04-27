IPL franchises offer Rs 50 crore annual contracts to top English cricketers to step away from international cricket: Report

Some Indian Premier League (IPL) franchsies have offered annual contracts worth Rs 50 crore to top English cricketers to quit international cricket and participate in T20 leagues across the world.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are in talks with six top English cricketers regarding multi-million contract deals that will make them quit international cricket to participate in T20 leagues throughout the calendar year.

The offers are likely to be rolled out by the end of this year, which would make the franchises the primary employer of the player rather than the English Cricket Board (ECB) or an English county, a report from Times London mentioned.

Contracts worth around £5 million, which equates to Rs 50 crore, will be offered to these top stars, which is around five times the value of the topmost tier of the English central deals.

Also Read:

The likelihood of such a model unfolding has increased with IPL franchises acquiring teams and investing in multiple T20 leagues across the world, such as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), ILT20, SA20 as well as the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America (USA).

As many as six IPL franchises had their teams participate in the inaugural SA20 held earlier this year whereas three of them were also a part of the ILT20N in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Players like Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians and Mumbai Indians Cape Town), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals and Paarl Royals), Phil Salt (Delhi Capitals and Pretoria Capitals), Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape) amongst others now feature for both their parent IPL team as well as their sister franchises in the SA20.

“Initial discussions have taken place after at least six English players, including some international stars, were approached by IPL franchise owners and asked whether, in principle, they would accept a deal that would make an Indian team their main employer, rather than the ECB or an English county,” the report from the aforementioned English publication read.

“Reduced IPL deals covering at least three of the rounds would also be on offer. It is unlikely that any of England’s Test stars will walk away from their central contracts in favour of a franchise contract but the sheer amount of money on offer makes that a risk in the future,” the report further adds.

The players could also reportedly work their way around this dilemma by signing up for modified deals basis their own circumstances that could see them being part-contracted to the franchise and part-contracted to the ECB or their respective English counties.