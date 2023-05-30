IPl Final: JioCinema breaks another record with 3.2 crore viewers

The IPL 2023 broadcast on JioCinema saw the world record for the most number of concurrent viewers being broken multiple times.

JioCinema, the official streaming platform of the Indian Premier League (IPL), registered a record concurrent viewership of 3.2 crore during the blockbuster final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on May 29.

This astonishing record of concurrent viewership was set during the last phase of Gujarat’s innings when Sai Sudharsan was smashing the Chennai bowlers all over the park.

Just last week, JioCinema set a record by becoming the world's first streaming platform to draw 2.5 crore concurrent viewers. The streaming platform achieved the feat during the high-stakes Qualifier 1, which was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on May 24. MS Dhoni and Co had won that fixture by 16 runs and advanced to their 10th summit clash.

Talking about the IPL 2023, Ravindra Jadeja once again proved that there is a reason why he is called ‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja. With 10 required off the last two balls, the flamboyant batter smashed the first one for a six and then for a four to seal the night for CSK. With this, Chennai Super Kings have five IPL titles to their name.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also spoke about the “nail-biting intensity until the very last ball” of the game. He said, “What a finish to one of the most enthralling IPL seasons ever! Both @ChennaiIPL and @gujarat titans fought fiercely, but Chennai's batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned. Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances of both teams from the very beginning. It was only fitting that the match unfolded with nail-biting intensity until the very last ball.”

For MS Dhoni, he tweeted, “Congratulations to @msdhoni and the entire Chennai team for clinching yet another IPL title. Must also acknowledge the Gujarat Titans for their commendable efforts till the very last ball. Unfortunately, there must be only 1 winner but both teams won all our hearts!”