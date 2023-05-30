IPl Final: JioCinema breaks another record with 3.2 crore viewers

The IPL 2023 broadcast on JioCinema saw the world record for the most number of concurrent viewers being broken multiple times.

JioCinema, the official streaming platform of the Indian Premier League (IPL), registered a record concurrent viewership of 3.2 crore during the blockbuster final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on May 29.

This astonishing record of concurrent viewership was set during the last phase of Gujarat’s innings when Sai Sudharsan was smashing the Chennai bowlers all over the park.

