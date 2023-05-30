English
    IPl Final: JioCinema breaks another record with 3.2 crore viewers
    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023

    The IPL 2023 broadcast on JioCinema saw the world record for the most number of concurrent viewers being broken multiple times. 

    JioCinema, the official streaming platform of the Indian Premier League (IPL), registered a record concurrent viewership of 3.2 crore during the blockbuster final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on May 29.

    This astonishing record of concurrent viewership was set during the last phase of Gujarat’s innings when Sai Sudharsan was smashing the Chennai bowlers all over the park.
    Here is what CSK captain MS Dhoni said on his retirement during the presentation ceremony
    X