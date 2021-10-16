IPL champion CSK takes home Rs 20 crore prize money; KKR bags Rs 12.5 crore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in Dubai on Friday. Champions CSK clinched the title for the fourth time, and took home prize money of Rs 20 crore, while runner-up KKR won a cheque of Rs 12.5 crore.

The 14th edition of the IPL was temporarily called off in May when several players, officials and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The season then resumed in September.

The professional Twenty20 cricket league series was founded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2007.

MS Dhoni-led CSK, which was criticised for its performance in the last season, came back with a bang in the 2021 edition of IPL. CSK not only warded off criticism, but also presented some outstanding talent this season.

In the final match, CSK put up a big total of 192 for 3 wickets, with Faf du Plessis contributing 86 runs off 59 balls. The Knight Riders could only rustle up 165 runs losing 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Faf du Plessis was presented the Man of the Match award for which he received Rs 1 lakh. This was Faf’s 100th game for Chennai Super Kings.

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad bagged the Orange Cap for scoring 635 runs at an average of 45.35. He was awarded Rs 10 lakh for his performance. Du Plessis was also in the race for the Orange Cap, but fell short by 3 runs.

Pacer Harshal Patel from Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Purple Cap for being the leading wicket-taker of the season. He received Rs 10 lakh for taking 32 wickets in 15 games in this IPL.

Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings XI won the Perfect Catch of the season award of Rs 10 lakh, while Shimron Hetmyer from Delhi Capitals won Rs 10 lakh for being the Super Striker of the season.

Harshal Patel became the Game Changer of the season, winning Rs 10 lakh for the effort. Patel received another Rs 10 lakh for being the Most Valuable Player of the season.

Punjab Kings XI skipper KL Rahul hit the most number of sixes — he hoisted 30 sixes out of the park. He received Rs 10 lakh for his performance.

Venkatesh Iyer from Kolkata Knight Riders won the Power Player Award winning Rs 10 lakh.