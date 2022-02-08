IPL auctions: Several members of U-19 World Cup winning squad may not be eligible

While members of the Indian squad that won the recently held U-19 world cup may be basking on their newfound glory some of them will find their IPL dreams take a ride to the worse thanks to existing rules, said various media reports.

As per these reports, eight players of the India U-19 World Cup-winning team will have to wait to get their name in the IPL auction pool as they don’t meet the criteria set by the BCCI. The existing rules make it clear that players below the age of 19 can enroll in the auction only if they have played at least one first-class match or List A game.

This rule is not good news for young talents like vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh, and Garv Sangwan who are not able to meet the criteria.

However, reports indicate that the board may be able to give exceptions to the youngsters this given the fact that there was hardly any action at the domestic level in the recent past due to the pandemic. As per reports, many board members feel an exception can be made this time due to the special situation.

“It’s unfortunate that these boys weren’t able to play List-A tournaments as U-19 and List A games were played simultaneously. One season, there was no cricket at all due to the pandemic. I feel the BCCI should consider this as a special case and the players should not lose out because of this (stipulation). The team has done really well and they should not be deprived of the opportunity,” veteran BCCI administrator Ratnakar Shetty was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.

But with the IPL auction set to take place in a few days, some of the young talents in the country have their IPL hopes hanging in the balance and only an assertive action by the BCCI can come to their rescue.