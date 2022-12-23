IPL Auction 2023: Australian Cameron Green becomes the second-most expensive player after Mumbai Indians shell out Rs 17.5 cr. to get him

The bidding for the Aussie started at Rs 2 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were involved in an intense bidding war initially. Mumbai Indians ultimately emerged victorious in signing Green. The Australian made his debut in international cricket in December 2020 during the third ODI against India.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green became the second-most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was signed for Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore at the mini-auction on Friday.

The bidding for the Aussie started at Rs 2 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were involved in an intense bidding war initially. Mumbai Indians ultimately emerged victorious in signing Green. The Australian made his debut in international cricket in December 2020 during the third ODI against India.

In first-class cricket, Green had made his debut against West Australia in February 2017. And the Green could not have asked for a better start to his first-class career. Green, while representing Tasmania, had scalped five wickets in the first innings. Later, he claimed two more wickets in the second innings as well.

Green has so far played 47 matches in first-class cricket and the 24-year-old has bagged 58 wickets. Green also has scored 2999 runs at an average of 47.60 in first-class cricket. He has notched eight half-centuries and 11 half-centuries in this format.

Green played an incredible knock of 197 against New South Wales in October 2020 and that stunning performance was enough for him to earn a spot in the international squad.

In Tests, Green has 755 runs and five half-centuries under his belt. He has also grabbed 18 wickets in Tests. In the 50-over format, Green has 290 runs and 11 wickets to his name.