IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Updates: Franchises ready to loosen purse strings as bidding gets underway

"Let the bidding begin!" - Brijesh Patel invites Hugh Edmeades the Auctioneer to get the bidding underway.







And we're LIVE! IPL Charman Brijesh Patel is now addressing the gathering. He welcomes the two new franchises and announces the new title sponsor with this edition set to be called the 'TATA IPL'.







Delhi Capitals have retained a strong core with Pant, Shaw, Axar and Nortje in their side. Will be interesting to see what "ricks" they'll be taking once the bidding gets underway.







Captaincy is going to be a key issue when teams enter the auction today. Only four teams have their captains locked in with Rohit Sharma (MI), MS Dhoni (CSK), KL Rahul (LSG) and Hardik Pandya (GT) designated leaders for their franchises. You can also expect Kane Williamson (SRH) and Rishabh Pant (DC) to lead their respective sides after being retained by their teams. The rest of the franchises will be looking for leaders and this means that players with past leadership experience like Shreyas Iyer, Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Jason Holder and Eoin Morgan could be in high demand.







Punjab Kings' Mayank Agarwal looks pretty calm going into the Mega Auction.







IPL Trophy Winners: Well the proof is always in the pudding so before we get into the bidding frenzy here's a reminder of the most successful Indian Premier League teams thus far in the tournament history Mumbai Indians - 5 Titles: Talk about championship DNA, MI are the record-winners of the IPL with 5 titles to their name Chennai Super Kings - 4 Titles: The Whistle Podu army fresh from lifting the crown in the previous edition are hot on the heels of MI with 4 crowns of their own Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 Titles: KKR last tasted success in the 2014 edition but since then have failed to add to their tally Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers - 1 Title each







Money Matters: Here's a round-up of how much each team can spend and the purse amount left after retaining players. Total purse: Rs 90 crore per franchisee. Minimum amount a team must spend: Rs 67.5 crore. Squad strength: Minimum 18 players and maximum 25. Purse left: DC (Rs 47.5 crore) MI (Rs 48 crore) CSK (Rs 48 crore) KKR (Rs 48 crore) Gujarat (Rs 52 crore) RCB (Rs 57 crore) LSG (Rs 59 crore) RR (Rs 62 crore) SRH (Rs 68 crore) PBKS (Rs 72 crore).







Here's KKR giving you some behind-the-scenes look before the bidding process gets underway!







Here's a list of all the Retained Players for each franchise: Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad; Delhi Captials (DC): Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje; Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarty, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine; Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard; Punjab Kings (PBKS): Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh; Rajastan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal; Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj; Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik; Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi; Gujrat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill.







There are some big names on offer in the Auction pool today. It will be interesting to watch how the teams decide to spread their funds and which players they consider indispensable to their future plans with this likely to be the last Mega Auction for the IPL.







IPL 2022 Auction - The Talent pool Over the course of the next 2 days, in what is expected to be a wild bidding frenzy, a total of 590 players will go under the hammer. Out of this total, 370 are Indian players and 220 are overseas. The teams were only allowed to retain a maximum of four players with the two new franchises given a three player limit. This ensures that every other player in the league will be present in the auction as teams will compete to build almost an entirely new roster for their starting 11.







The Mega Auction for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League is being held at the ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru. This auction is likely to be the last as the BCCI is reportedly planning to do away with the concept, with most franchises understandably not too keen on tinkering with their stable core every year. The franchise might move to pre-, mid- and post-season transfers as is the norm with most professional football leagues around the world.





