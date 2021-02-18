IPL 2021 auction LIVE: 292 players in the fray; eight overseas players in highest bracket

Slots available as per team according to current team composition:
- Chennai Super Kings: 6 slots/1 overseas
- Delhi Capitals: 8 slots/3 overseas
- Kolkata Knight Riders: 8 slots/2 overseas
- Mumbai Indians: 7 slots/4 overseas
- Punjab Kings: 9 slots/5 overseas
- Rajasthan Royals: 9 slots/3 overseas
- Royal Challengers Bangalore: 11 slots/3 overseas
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 3 slots/1 overseas
Team with highest and lowest budget
- Chennai Super Kings: Rs 19.9 crore
- Delhi Capitals: Rs 13.4 crore
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 10.75 crore
- Mumbai Indians: Rs 15.35 crore
- Punjab Kings: Rs 53.2 crore
- Rajasthan Royals: Rs 37.85 crore
- Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 35.4 crore
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 10.75 crore
No 'Right To Match' this time
The franchisees will not be able to play the 'Right To Match' card this time, which allows them to buy a released player at the highest auction price. Right to match is only for mega auctions and the next one is scheduled for 2022.
Here is how things stand for Mumbai Indians
Current squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult
Purse remaining:
Rs 15.35 crore
Here is how things stand for Chennai Super Kings
Current squad: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran
Purse remaining:
Rs 22.9 crore
Here is how things stand for Kings XI Punjab
Current squad: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel
Purse remaining:
Rs 53.2 crore
Here is how things stand for Rajasthan Royals
Current squad: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa
Purse remaining:
Rs 34.85 crore
Here is how things stand for Kolkata Knight Riders
Current squad:
Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert
Purse remaining:
Rs 10.85 crore
Here is how things stand for Delhi Capitals
Current squad:
Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniels Sams, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes
Purse remaining:
Rs 12.8 crore
Here is how things stand for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Current squad:
David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh
Purse remaining:
Rs 10.75 crore
Here is how things stand for Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Current Squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson
Purse remaining:
Rs 35.7 crore
The Marquee Players
Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Steven Smith, Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch.
