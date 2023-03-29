While the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has the bandwidth to cater to over 100,000 fans, spectators can also enjoy the sparkling opening ceremony on their mobile phones and televisions screen that too for free.

The 16th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to kick start on March 31, with the opening match of Gujarat Titans, and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening ceremony is designed to have all the glitz and glamour, as Bollywood personalities will give some entertaining performances. According to the reports, names like Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Tiger Shroff are doing rounds.

Where to watch IPL 2023 opening ceremony LIVE?

While the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has the bandwidth to cater to over 100,000 fans, spectators can also enjoy the sparkling ceremony on their mobile phones and televisions screen that too for free. While Star Sports Network will broadcast the IPL 2023 opening ceremony LIVE on TV, the JIO Cinema app will stream IPL for the OTT audience absolutely free.

On Friday, Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will have a face-off with reigning champions Gujarat Titans. Last year, Titans rose to fame as they won the cup in the first year of the IPL tournament. Hardik Pandya led the squad in an exemplary way with a rather unfancied team. On the other hand, CSK was unable to defend its title and landed up in the ninth spot by the end of the league. Due to leadership issues and unfortunate injuries, the team couldn't perform the way it was expected to.

This year, the Indian Premier League has planned to roll out the home-and-away format for the first time. The 2023 season of the IPL will see 10 participating teams play matches on their home grounds and will also travel for the away games. The 2023 season of the IPL will see cricket being played in Guwahati and Dharamsala, along with the 10 cities that are the home base of the franchisees. While Guwahati will act as the home city for Rajasthan Royals for two matches, Punjab Kings is set to play its two home matches in Dharamsala. Here is a look at the 12 cricket stadiums that will play host to the 10 Indian Premier League teams this summer.