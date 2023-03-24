The 16th season of the Indian Premier Lesgue will begin on March 31, but the 2023 season is expected to be quite unlike the recent few seasons as several new rules are set to be introduced in the league. The T20 league will see the return of the home and away format for the first time since 2019.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will get underway on March 31 with the first match of the season between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This is the 16th season of IPL ans is expected to be quiet unlike the recent few seasons as several new rules are set to be introduced in the league. Along with the new rules, the 2023 season of the T20 league will see the return of the home and away format for the first time since 2019.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the home and away format of the IPL got disrupted. But with the pandemic largely behind us, the 2023 season of IPL will be the first since 2019 that will see 10 participating teams play matches on their home grounds and will also travel for the away games.

The 2023 season of the IPL will see cricket being played in Guwahati and Dharamasala, along with the 10 cities that are the home base of the franchisees. While Guwahati will act as home city for Rajasthan Royals for two matches, Punjab Kings is set to play its two home matches in Dharamasala.

Here is the list of the 12 host cities and the stadiums in which 70 league matches of 2023 IPL will be played.

1. Ahemdabad, Narendra Modi Stadium (Home team: Gujarat Titans)

2. Bengaluru, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium (Home team: Royal Challengers Bangalore)

3. Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium (Home team: Chennai Super Kings)

4. Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium (Home team: Delhi Capitals)

5. Dharamasala, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (Home team: Punjab Kings)

6. Guwahati, Barsapara Cricket Stadium (Home team: Rajasthan Royals)

7. Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Home team: Sunrisers Hyderabad)

8. Jaipur, Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Home team: Rajasthan Royals)

9. Kolkata, Eden Gardens (Home team: Kolkata Knight Riders)

10. Lucknow, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (Home team: Lucknow Super Giants)

11. Mohali, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium (Home team: Punjab Kings)

12. Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium (Home team: Mumbai Indians)

Where to buy tickets

The stadium tickets for IPL matches can be purchased via either BookMyShow, PayTM insider or through the official website of the teams (mumbaiindians.com, sunrisershyderabad.in, www.royalchallengers.com etc)

Ticket prices

Prices for the stadium tickets vary from stadium to stadium.

For example the starting price of tickets for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is Rs 499, while the starting price of a tickets for Wankhede Stadium to see Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in action is Rs 3500.