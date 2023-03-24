IPL 2023: A new IPL rule got announced which said, team captains would announce their playing XI only after the toss. Initially, the final XI was exchanged before the toss, however, now only after the toss, the captains will hand over their sheets to each other.

The new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take off from March 31 and is all set to garner eyeballs. With each passing day, social media posts are getting viral as T20 cricket fans can't stop talking about it online. Adding to the chatter, a new IPL rule was announced recently which said, team captains would announce their playing XI only after the toss. Initially, the final XI was exchanged before the toss, however, going forward it will happen post the toss, when captains will exchange their playing XI sheets with each other.

This framework will allow teams to pick their best squads based on what they are going to do first. After SA20, IPL T20 will be the second tournament to enable teams to announce their playing XI after the toss.

The 2023 season begins on March 31 with champions Gujarat Titans facing four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural game in Ahmedabad. Recently, CSK's Instagram post went viral and fans couldn't hold their calm after seeing MS Dhoni sitting in Team India's dugout at MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK's social media team captioned the photo of Dhoni in the dugout with the lyrics of a song he once sang at an army event, "Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon..."

In a recent interview with AB de Villiers, former India captain Virat Kohli recalled Dhoni as the fastest runner between the wickets. "The only other guy I've had so much coordination and understanding with is MS (Dhoni). I don't know about the speeds, but he and MS, I would not even need to call," Kohli said to De Villiers.