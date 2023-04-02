The first Saturday of IPL 2023 saw Punjab Kings notching a win over Kolkata Knight Riders while Lucknow Super Giants crushed Delhi Capitals in their first-ever league match at their home venue of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium/

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recorded convincing victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on the first double header day of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

The KL Rahul-led side Lucknow unit defeated Delhi by 50 runs as they first put up 193 on the board and then restricted the Capitals to 143/9 at the end of their 20 overs. Kyle Mayers played an absolute blinder as he notched 73 off 38 deliveries and he was supported by handy cameos by Nicholas Pooran (36) and Ayush Badoni (18) to take LSG to a challenging total in the first innings.

However, it was the sheer express pace on show by Mark Wood that delighted the spectators as the Englishman scalped five wickets, including those Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh and Axar Patel to take the wheels off Delhi’s chase.

Skipper David Warner brought up his half-century as he scored 56 runs but ended up taking 48 deliveries for the same and that certainly didn’t help Delhi a lot at a time when the required run rate was nearing the 10 run per over (RPO) mark. Wood was adjudged as the player of the match for his incredible five-wicket haul in which he conceded only 14 runs in his four overs.

Earlier, Punjab defeated KKR by seven runs by the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. None of the KKR batsmen managed to step up in the chase as the visitors fell narrowly short to the revised target of 154 runs in 16 overs.

Sri Lankan power-hitter Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 50 off 32 deliveries and Sam Curran, costliest player in the history of the IPL, scored 26 off 17 deliveries to help Punjab get to 191 runs in the first essay of the game. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh then struck three wickets as Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza and Rahul Chahar contributed with a scalp each to hand KKR a defeat in their opening game of the season.

Captain’s Corner:

“It's a great feeling to start the tournament with a win, we'll try to take the momentum in the next game and carry that confidence ahead,” said PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 40 off 27 deliveries with the bat.

“It was Wood's day today, it's a dream for a fast bowler and a team. He made it count. Overall, the bowling group did well and put pressure on the batters,” KL Rahul, the winning captain from the second game, spoke up on Wood’s terrific outing.

What Next?

LSG will next face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on April 3 as PBKS will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium at Barsapara in Guwahati on April 5. KKR will square off with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on April 6 and Delhi will turn up against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the national capital on April 4.