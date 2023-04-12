IPL 2023 has failed to deliver on its motto this season says Sunil Gavaskar

It seems that the former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar sees a dearth of exciting young talent in all departments of the game - batting, bowling and fielding this season. And he doesn't see that changing in near future as well.

Over two weeks into the IPL, there have been quite remarkable innings, especially from a few uncapped cricketers such as Rinku Sharma, Tilak Varma, Mayank Markande and Ayush Badoni. However, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar seems to be unimpressed by the local Indian talent this year.

In his latest column for Sportstar, he pointed out that IPL has failed to deliver on its motto this season - Where talent meets opportunities. It seems that the former Indian captain sees a dearth of exciting young talent in all departments of the game - batting, bowling and fielding this season. And he doesn't see that changing in near future as well.

"Unless there are some hidden gems yet to be unearthed, the fast bowling department, the opening batting and spin bowling sections are looking devoid of any exciting talent,” he added.

“In the bowling department, too, there seems to be a dearth of talent. While it is understandable that the T20 format is very harsh on the bowlers, the lack of much planning and thought when the batter gets stuck into them is a concern. The spinners hardly ever change the pace at which they deliver and by bowling flatter they seem like medium pacers, which is exactly what the batters are looking for,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, in the last few games, all the wins have been thriller end - Thanks to Rinku Sharma's 5 sixes, Tim David's that 2nd run, and Lucknow Super Giants's win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Today, Chennai Super Kings welcomes Rajasthan Royals at Chepuak on Wednesday for match 17 of IPL 2023.