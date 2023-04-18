IPL 2023 SRH vs MI preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians look to keep up with winning ways

After suffering torrid starts to IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have picked up pace as the two teams have won their previous two matches. Now as the two teams come face to face at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for match 25 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, they will be looking to keep with the winning ways.

Upwardly mobile Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for match 25 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday.

Both MI and SRH endured poor starts to their respective campaigns of IPL 2023 as the two teams lost their first two matches. But the teams have picked up form and recorded wins in their previous two fixtures.

The two teams head into Tuesday's encounter after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outings. While MI won against KKR by 5 wickets at Wankhede on Sunday, SRH defeated KKR at Eden Gardens by 23 runs last Friday.

The form that the two teams have endured so far this season has meant that they are stuck in the bottom half of the IPL 2023 points table. While MI are eighth in the league standing, SRH are a spot behind MI at the ninth spot.

Having picked up moment after a torrid start, MI and SRH can't ill afford to lose the upcoming match.

SRH bank on another Harry Brook show

SRH will be happy that their their investment in Harry Brook has finally started to reap rich dividends.

The Orange Army bought Brook in the IPL 2023 mini-auction for Rs 13.25 crores. But questions started to rise when Brook returned with the figures of 13, 3 and 13 from his first three IPL outings.

But the young English batter proved his doubters wrong as he slammed the first hundred of IPL 2023 against KKR, a knock that led eventually led to his team's success.

The team will also be confident that their captain Aiden Markram is also carrying his good form from international cricket into the league. Markram had a good ODI series against the Netherlands, where he hit a hundred and a fifty in two matches, before he joined the IPL. The South African again proved why he is one of the best batsman in white-ball cricket as he punished the KKR bowlers en-route to his first half-century of the season. Needless to say Brook and Markram form the backbone of SRH's batting.

The bowling unit also looks in good shape as the likes of leg spinner Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natrajan have all picked at least 3 wickets in the season so far.

If there is one area where SRH can improve is its batting. Beyond, Brook's hundred and Markram's half-century, only Rahul Triphathi has managed to score fifty runs or more. The team needs more from its other opener Mayank Agarwal.

SKY back in form for Mumbai Indians

Meanwhile MI's issues with batting is increasingly looking like a thing of past. Captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan have scored fifties in the previous two games after Tilka Varma hit an unbeaten 84 in the team's first match of the season.

What will be more heartening for MI is that its star batter Suryakumar Yadav was at his attacking best against KKR after being dismissed on a golden duck against DC. The teams two foreign recruits, Tim David and Cameron Green are playing the roles of finishers with perfection.

The team's bowling looks blunt in the absence of express pace bowler Jofra Archer. The Englishman has missed three straight matches now on the lack of match fitness and his participation against SRH also remains doubtful.

Leg spinner Piyush Chawla is the team's leading wicket taker this season with 5 scalps. But he would need more support from Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen.

Predicted playing XI

SRH predicted playing XI

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

MI predicted playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Players to watch out for

Harrk Brook (SRH)

The hundred by Harry Brook could only be the start of what can be a very productive season for the young Englishman. Brook is highly rated by the experts and his peers. If the Sunrisers have to keep up with the winning ways then Brook will have to come up with another special knock.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to reach a fifty this season. But if his show against KKR is anything to go by then then Suryakumar is getting back to his very best. A lot of Mumbai's success in the past was built around Suryakumar doing well. A big knock from Suryakumar is just round the corner.

Pitch

The pitches at the he Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium are batting friendly. Expect a high-scoring encounter.

Where to Watch?

Television viewers can tune into action at 7:30pm on Tuesday on the Star Sports Network. The digital audience can watch the game at the same on the Jio Cinema application.