IPL 2023 SRH vs MI LIVE: SRH captain Aiden Markram wins the toss and opts to field first

Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Rohit Sharma, MI captain: It's been fantastic, 15 years IPL has come off a long way. Has gone from strength to strength. Lots of good things have happened in 15 years. We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We've to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well last game. He's okay to go now. (On MI's bowling) It's work in progress, lot of new guys, young guys who are getting the feel of IPL, under pressure situations as well
Aiden Markram, SRH captain: We are gonna bowl first. Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully it gets better with the dew. Not in the 16 (no changes). We'll see how conditions play and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It's about guys exploring options and trusting them.
SRH vs MI LIVE
Toss
SRH captain Aiden Markram wins the toss and opts to field first
SRH vs MI
Pitch Report
There's a slight bias to the ground. To my right, 63 metres (square boundary), that's not a big hit, players can muscle that. A little bit bigger to my left - 68 metres. Down the ground about 73 metres. The outfield is pristine, it's absolutely beautiful. The surface is interesting. It's a light colour, very grey colour. The grass that was there is cut very very low. I'm just wondering ... the ball feels as though it'll come on to the bat on this but because the grass is cut so low, I'm not sure. I don't know if it'll grip a little bit for the slowmen. But it looks beautiful. If later in the game, dew comes in, it'll slide on nicely. From a batting perspective, you come out here and you'll enjoy seeing this, says Ishan Bishop.
MI player to watch out for
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is yet to reach a fifty this season. But if his show against KKR is anything to go by then then Suryakumar is getting back to his very best. A lot of Mumbai's success in the past was built around Suryakumar doing well. A big knock from Suryakumar is just round the corner.
SRH player to watch out for
Harry Brook
The hundred by Harry Brook could only be the start of what can be a very productive season for the young Englishman. Brook is highly rated by the experts and his peers. If the Sunrisers have to keep up with the winning ways then Brook will have to come up with another special knock.
Predicted playing XI
SRH predicted playing XI
MI predicted playing XI
Leg spinner Piyush Chawla is the team's leading wicket taker this season with 5 scalps. But he would need more support from Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen.
The team's bowling looks blunt in the absence of express pace bowler Jofra Archer. The Englishman has missed three straight matches now on the lack of match fitness and his participation against SRH also remains doubtful.
What will be more heartening for MI is that its star batter Suryakumar Yadav was at his attacking best against KKR after being dismissed on a golden duck against DC. The teams two foreign recruits, Tim David and Cameron Green are playing the roles of finishers with perfection.
SKY back in form for Mumbai Indians
Meanwhile MI's issues with batting is increasingly looking like a thing of past. Captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan have scored fifties in the previous two games after Tilka Varma hit an unbeaten 84 in the team's first match of the season.
If there is one area where SRH can improve is its batting. Beyond, Brook's hundred and Markram's half-century, only Rahul Triphathi has managed to score fifty runs or more. The team needs more from its other opener Mayank Agarwal.
SRH's bowling unit also looks in good shape as the likes of leg spinner Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natrajan have all picked at least 3 wickets in the season so far.
The team will also be confident that their captain Aiden Markram is also carrying his good form from international cricket into the league. Markram had a good ODI series against the Netherlands, where he hit a hundred and a fifty in two matches, before he joined the IPL. The South African again proved why he is one of the best batsman in white-ball cricket as he punished the KKR bowlers en-route to his first half-century of the season. Needless to say Brook and Markram form the backbone of SRH's batting.